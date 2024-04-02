Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a display of togetherness and generosity, A-SAFE Group has announced a heart-warming initiative to support local charities and families in need. This Easter season, the company is donating 1,000 Easter eggs to two deserving causes: Yorkshire children's cancer charity Candlelighters, and Elland Foodbank.

The Easter eggs donated to Candlelighters will bring joy to children and families affected by childhood cancer, offering a moment of happiness during challenging times. Candlelighters, a Yorkshire-based charity, provides invaluable support to families by offering practical, emotional, and financial assistance.

Meanwhile, the contribution to Elland Foodbank will provide essential assistance to individuals and families who are experiencing challenging times financially. Elland Foodbank plays a vital role in addressing hunger and poverty in the area, ensuring that no one goes without a meal when times are tough.

A-SAFE colleagues come together to spread Easter joy to local charities

But the support does not end there. boosting the Easter egg donations, A-SAFE Group is matching the value of each egg at £2, equalling £2,042. This generous contribution will go towards supporting the incredible work of Overgate Hospice, the company's official sponsor partner.

Overgate Hospice, located in Yorkshire, provides expert care and support to Calderdale residents facing life-limiting illnesses, offering compassion, dignity, and comfort to patients and their families.

"We are proud to support our local community through these initiatives," remarked James Smith, Co-Owner at A-SAFE Group. "At A-SAFE, we believe that through togetherness, great things can happen, and this Easter initiative has seen our employees come together and show generosity to our local community. The real work is done by these incredible charities, and we are privileged to be able to support them.”

Many employees at A-SAFE have made donations in memory of a colleague’s late brother, Lewis Mangham, who was cared for by Candlelighters. On hearing this, the company has received incredible additional donations from its customers and local supermarkets. A-SAFE wanted to give special thanks to the Tesco store in West Vale for their support.