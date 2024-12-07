A park and ride project thought to have prevented more than 250 cars from parking in Hebden Bridge town centre on a busy weekend could be rolled out at other times of the year.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme was trialled during Hebden Bridge Christmas Markets and Open Studios last Saturday and Sunday, and organisers estimate it provided more than 800 journeys.

Free buses ran from Mytholmroyd Railway Station to Hebden Bridge during both days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Transport, said: "This initiative not only helped reduce congestion but also made the festive experience more enjoyable for visitors and locals, all while helping raise funds for the local scouts.

The scheme has been hailed a success

"It’s a great example of how the council and local businesses can work together to benefit the community."

Angie Mossman, chair of the Hebden Royd Business Forum, added: "The park and ride scheme has been a tremendous success, making the Christmas Market and Open Studios more accessible while helping alleviate the parking problems Hebden Bridge can face on busy weekends.

"We've been really proud of everyone who came together to make this happen, including Calderdale Council, Northern Rail, Hebden Bridge Open Studios, and Calderdale Community Transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll be looking into how we can repeat this success for other events like".

With businesses reporting strong footfall and funds raised for the Mytholmroyd Scouts, organisers are now looking at how similar park and ride schemes could be arranged for future events in the Upper Valley such as the Vintage Car weekend or Happy Valley Pride.