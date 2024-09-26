'Absolute tragedy': Customers' dismay at announcement Halifax cafe will close for good
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Weaver Rooms at Dean Clough will open for the last time tomorrow (September 27).
Dean Clough announced the news on social media, posting: “Karon and Stuart have decided the time is right for them to embark on new adventures, so The Weaver Rooms will close its doors this Friday after many wonderful years here at Dean Clough.
"We wish them every success for their next journey, wherever that may take them. We urge you to visit this week and give them the send-off they deserve!”
Customers have been expressing their sadness at the news, including one who described it as an “absolute tragedy”.
Another posted: “So sad to hear this news from such a hard working couple and their team. My best wishes for your future.”
And one posted: “Lovely place with great service. Good luck with your new ventures.”
If you have a story to share, email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.