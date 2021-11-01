Acapulco nightclub announce plans to reduce their carbon footprint and create their own forest

Acapulco nightclub, Halifax

The club has been recycling glass for 20 years, with its staff spending time to organise the waste so that a minimal amount is sent to landfill. They also use responsible supply chains and have efficient energy usage.

But they now they have big ambitions to grow their very own forest. For every person who comes into the Acapulco in November 2021, a tree will be planted in the Acapulco forest.

Collection Boxes will be around the club so customers can donate spare change, all of which will go to planting extra trees in the Acapulco forest. People can also join in and plant some of their own trees and name them at www.ecologi.com/acapulconightclub.

Acapulco owner Simon Jackson said: “We have been recycling for 20 years, our cardboard is fully recycled, and all general waste is sorted at a waste centre. We create as little waste as possible.

"The environment is very important to us all and we should all play a small part to make a huge difference. It’s a pleasure to be involved in this project of creating a whole forest, to help clean the world's air for generations to come.

"We continue to evolve as a nightclub and as a business, continue to look at ways of improving what we do and how we do it, we are very excited in this new project."

Acapulco General Manager Justin Brett said “It’s great that we can help the environment and help future generations by people just coming in the Nightclub and having a good time.

"It's great to do our little bit and set an example to lead in hope for others to follow. This simple project will not only create a full forest of trees for the future, but it will also increase awareness.