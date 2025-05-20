One of Halifax’s favourite places to eat is closing.

Noco Kiosk, in Westgate Arcade, has announced rising costs, “ridiculous overheads” and the “general economic climate” have led to the decision to shut.

Announcing the post on social media, the al fresco eatery said: “So guys after 10 years of Noco, our time has come!

"We have tried very hard to keep going but rising costs, ridiculous overheads, rent increases and the general economic climate, have all contributed to us having to call it a day!

"To those of you who frequented us over the years, thankyou! To those of you who shared our adventure, thankyou!

"To all of you that at any point over the years graced us with you custom, thankyou! Its been a blast.”

The Courier reported in November how Noco Kiosk was still open as usual but had gone on the market.

Fans of the eatery have been expressing their dismay, with one saying: “This is so sad. It’s a such a unique little business and your milkshakes, hot chocolates and pizza were legendary. Good luck in your new venture.”

Another posted: “Aww, this is so sad. We had the best lunch dates at Noco and we will miss eating the best pizzas in town. You’ve always been a fave tradition. Sending you best wishes for the future. You will be missed!”

Another said: “Very fond memories of taking my eldest here for milkshakes and hot chocolates when she was little. Good luck with whatever you do next.”