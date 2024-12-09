Age UK unveils Warm Homes Programme to help older people through the winter

With the Chancellor’s announcement in July around the introduction of means-testing of Winter Fuel Payments (WFP), Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees' work in supporting older people during the colder months is crucial.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to funding from E.ON Next Energy and Octopus Energy, Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees will be delivering the Warm Homes Programme. This support will help alleviate the effects of fuel poverty and cold-related ill health on older people.

The Warm Homes Programme, run by Age UK National, is now in its 14th year and will focus on helping older people who are on a low income or have energy-inefficient housing, and will raise awareness of the different ways to save energy within the home and how best to keep warm. Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees' goal is to help older people in the area stay warm and healthy through winter, through two key services:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Benefit Entitlement Checks – ▪ One-to-one sessions to increase your income by making sure you are receiving all the benefits you're entitled to ▪ Providing support through the benefits application process.

Age UK's Warm Homes Programme is now in its 14th year

• Home Energy Checks - ▪ A trusted handyperson visiting your home to check how energy efficient it is. ▪ Fitting equipment to increase energy efficiency, such as: o energy saving light bulbs o draught excluders o reflective radiator panels ▪ The handyperson can also offer practical tips to help you keep your fuel bill down.

In previous years, Age UK’s Warm Homes Programme has delivered more than 26,000 benefit checks, assisting 13,919 older people and identifying £59 million worth of benefits. Additionally, 3,668 home energy checks were conducted, benefiting 5,150 older people by helping them save energy.

Sylvia (not her real name), who received support in the previous year of the programme, said: “I think the service is invaluable. Being able to speak to a person with knowledge of benefits and entitlements takes so much stress out of a situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohan (not his real name), who used the home energy check programme, said: “It’s amazing how much warmer the house is now and the lack of draughts.”

To learn more about our free Benefit Entitlement Check and Home Energy Check services, call 01422 252 040.