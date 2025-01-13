Age UK’s Warm Homes Programme - helping older people keep warm this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the Chancellor’s announcement in July around the introduction of means-testing of Winter Fuel Payments (WFP), we know now more than ever, how crucial it is to continue Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees' work in supporting older people during the colder months.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to generous funding from E.ON Next Energy and Octopus Energy, Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees will be delivering the Warm Homes Programme. This support will help alleviate the effects of fuel poverty and cold-related ill health on older people.

The Warm Homes Programme, run by Age UK, is now in its 14th year and will focus on helping older people who are on a low income or have energy-inefficient housing, and will raise awareness of the different ways to save energy within the home and how best to keep warm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees’ goal is to help older people in Calderdale & Kirklees stay warm and healthy through winter, by accessing their Benefit Entitlement Check service to see whether there is any financial help that they are entitled to, which they may be missing out on.

Share the warmth this winter.

The Benefit Entitlement Checks consist of -

▪ One-to-one sessions to increase your income by making sure you are receiving all the benefits you're entitled to

▪ Providing support through the benefits application process.

In previous years, the Warm Homes Programme has delivered more than 26,000 benefit checks, assisting 13,919 older people and identifying £59 million of benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marlene,* who received support in the previous year of the programme, said: “I was really struggling financially which affected all areas of my life and feeling of self-worth. My flat is all electric and I rely on storage radiators, and this took up most of my income. Now I am warm and can afford to eat well.”

To learn more about our free Benefit Entitlement Check services, call 01422 252 040

* For the purpose of protecting anonymity, the client’s name has been changed.