Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Might be time to think about a new career 😬

Tech giants continue the push into Artificial Intelligence.

We asked ChatGPT to predict the jobs most likely to be replaced by AI.

It also offered advice on future proofing and careers that could be more secure.

The endless march of technological progress since the industrial revolution has seen numerous jobs come and go through the centuries. Once upon a time you might have worked as a switchboard operator, a lamplighter or at a Blockbuster store.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, like the dodo, these are all roles that have become extinct in recent decades. Tech giants have continued to dive headlong into the AI (artificial intelligence) gold rush.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As more and more tools like ChatGPT, DALL-E, Gemini are rolled out - and companies like Apple announce their AI plans - you might be wondering if your jobs could follow Ice Cutter in being replaced by technological advancements. So we asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks are most at risk of being replaced by Artificial Intelligence, like itself.

If you are wanting to future proof yourself, take a look at the list below:

Administrative and Clerical Work

Data Entry Clerks: Tasks involve inputting data into computer systems, which can be easily automated.

Tasks involve inputting data into computer systems, which can be easily automated. Bookkeeping and Accounting Clerks: Routine tasks like invoicing, payroll, and financial reporting can be handled by AI and software solutions.

Manufacturing and Production Jobs

Assembly Line Workers: Robots and AI-driven machines can perform repetitive manufacturing tasks more efficiently.

Robots and AI-driven machines can perform repetitive manufacturing tasks more efficiently. Machine Operators: Machines can be automated to perform operations without human intervention.

Man and AI robot waiting for a job interview | stokkete - stock.adobe.com

Customer Service and Support

Call Center Agents : AI-powered chatbots and voice recognition systems can handle customer inquiries and complaints.

: AI-powered chatbots and voice recognition systems can handle customer inquiries and complaints. Retail Cashiers: Self-checkout systems and automated kiosks are increasingly replacing human cashiers.

Transportation and Logistics

Drivers: Autonomous vehicles, including trucks and delivery drones, have the potential to replace human drivers.

Autonomous vehicles, including trucks and delivery drones, have the potential to replace human drivers. Warehouse Workers: Robots can automate tasks such as picking, packing, and sorting in warehouses.

Service Industry Jobs

Fast Food Workers: Automated cooking and serving machines can perform tasks in fast food restaurants.

Automated cooking and serving machines can perform tasks in fast food restaurants. Hotel Front Desk Clerks: Self-check-in kiosks and AI concierges can replace front desk staff.

Financial Services

Loan Officers: AI algorithms can assess credit risk and approve loans.

AI algorithms can assess credit risk and approve loans. Financial Analysts: AI can analyze financial data and predict market trends.

Healthcare Administration

Medical Transcriptionists: Speech recognition software can transcribe medical records more efficiently.

Speech recognition software can transcribe medical records more efficiently. Pharmacy Technicians: Automated dispensing systems can fill prescriptions.

Retail and Sales

Telemarketers: AI can perform outbound sales calls and follow-ups.

AI can perform outbound sales calls and follow-ups. Inventory Managers: AI can track and manage inventory levels.

Media and Communication

Reporters and Correspondents: AI can generate basic news reports and articles. (Not great reading for me, the reporter writing this article).

AI can generate basic news reports and articles. (Not great reading for me, the reporter writing this article). Proofreaders: AI can perform grammar and spell-checks, and even style suggestions.

Legal Services

Paralegals and Legal Assistants: AI can perform legal research, draft documents, and manage case files.

How to protect yourself from being replaced by AI?

If you are wanting to future proof yourself and prevent losing your job to AI down the line, ChatGPT recommends considering jobs that require high levels of creativity, emotional intelligence, and complex human interactions. It says that these kinds of roles are less likely to be replaced by AI.

It suggests considering the following jobs:

Healthcare Professionals: Doctors, nurses, and therapists.

Creative Professions: Artists, writers, and musicians.

Education: Teachers and educational administrators.

Leadership Roles: Executives and managers who require strategic thinking and human leadership.

While AI will undoubtedly change the job landscape, it will also create new opportunities and roles that didn't exist before. The key to staying relevant in the job market will be continuous learning and adaptation to new technologies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad