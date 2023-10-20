An impressive new four-floor soft play area has opened in Halifax.

Trampoline park Airtime, on Club Lane in Ovenden, has unveiled its latest addition which is now available to play in.

The activity zone features four floors of fun including a spiral slide, obstacles, bridges and more.

The frame is even big enough for adults to walk through without bending down.

Airtime posted: “We love it. We hope you will too!”

