Airtime Halifax: Photos of amazing new FOUR-FLOOR Halifax soft play area which is now open
An impressive new four-floor soft play area has opened in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Trampoline park Airtime, on Club Lane in Ovenden, has unveiled its latest addition which is now available to play in.
The activity zone features four floors of fun including a spiral slide, obstacles, bridges and more.
The frame is even big enough for adults to walk through without bending down.
Airtime posted: “We love it. We hope you will too!”
