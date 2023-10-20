News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Airtime Halifax, in Ovenden, has opened its brand new soft play areaAirtime Halifax, in Ovenden, has opened its brand new soft play area
Airtime Halifax, in Ovenden, has opened its brand new soft play area

Airtime Halifax: Photos of amazing new FOUR-FLOOR Halifax soft play area which is now open

An impressive new four-floor soft play area has opened in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Trampoline park Airtime, on Club Lane in Ovenden, has unveiled its latest addition which is now available to play in.

The activity zone features four floors of fun including a spiral slide, obstacles, bridges and more.

The frame is even big enough for adults to walk through without bending down.

Airtime posted: “We love it. We hope you will too!”

23 landlords and landladies you may remember from Halifax and Calderdale in the 2000s

Inside the new soft play at Airtime Halifax

1. Airtime Halifax: Photos of amazing new FOUR-FLOOR Halifax soft play area which is now open

Inside the new soft play at Airtime Halifax Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Inside the new soft play area at Airtime Halifax

2. Airtime Halifax: Photos of amazing new FOUR-FLOOR Halifax soft play area which is now open

Inside the new soft play area at Airtime Halifax Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Inside the new soft play area at Airtime Halifax

3. Airtime Halifax: Photos of amazing new FOUR-FLOOR Halifax soft play area which is now open

Inside the new soft play area at Airtime Halifax Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Inside the new soft play area at Airtime Halifax

4. Airtime Halifax: Photos of amazing new FOUR-FLOOR Halifax soft play area which is now open

Inside the new soft play area at Airtime Halifax Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxOvendenCalderdale