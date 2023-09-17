Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The trampoline park at Calderdale Business Park on Club Lane in Ovenden has revealed that it is planning a new four-storey activity zone.

The exciting creation will include two slides, soft play-style obstacles and plenty more to keep youngsters entertained

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airtime says it will be closed from tomorrow (Monday) until Friday (September 22) while the team make a start on the new zone.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airtime in Halifax is opening a new area

It has posted: “We'll be open as normal on Saturday (September 23) and Sunday (September 24).

The trampoline park has more than 70 interconnected trampolines, angled walls, a tumble track and kicker beds.