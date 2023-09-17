Airtime: Halifax trampoline park will shut for five days to start building huge new soft play zone
The trampoline park at Calderdale Business Park on Club Lane in Ovenden has revealed that it is planning a new four-storey activity zone.
The exciting creation will include two slides, soft play-style obstacles and plenty more to keep youngsters entertained
Airtime says it will be closed from tomorrow (Monday) until Friday (September 22) while the team make a start on the new zone.
It has posted: “We'll be open as normal on Saturday (September 23) and Sunday (September 24).
The trampoline park has more than 70 interconnected trampolines, angled walls, a tumble track and kicker beds.
For more information, visit its website.