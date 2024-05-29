Aldi hiring in Wakefield, Dewsbury and Halifax with pay rates set to increase from this week
Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket is on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, including full and part-time positions.
The recruitment push comes as Aldi increases hourly pay rates for all its store colleagues across the UK from this week.
Stores taking on new staff include Wakefield’s Snowhill and Batley Road, Pontefract, Castleford, Dewsbury, Batley and Halifax.
The new pay increases will see the hourly rate of Store Assistants nationally rise from £12 to £12.40, and from £13.55 to £13.65 for those within the M25.
This marks the second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year and takes the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79m.
The supermarket also remains the only one to provide paid breaks, which is worth more than £900 a year for the average store colleague.
Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi UK, said: “The roll out of our latest pay increase cements our commitment to our colleagues that we will always be the best-paying retailer.
“Our colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity, and this is another way for us to acknowledge the incredible work they do every day across the UK.”
Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk
