Aldi reveals more about what Halifax shoppers can expect after makeover
Aldi says its shoppers are in for a treat when its Halifax store reopens next week.
As reported by the Courier last week, the supermarket at Crossley Retail Park, off Pellon Lane, shut at the end of trading on Sunday for refurbishment.
It will be closed for over a week, reopening on Thursday, September 29 at 8am.
The 1,018 sqm of retail space will have a “more customer-focused layout” when it reopens, say Aldi, which “allows for the products customers know and love to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges”.
The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.
The aim is to make shopping easier, says the supermarket chain, and the store will have more space and clearer signs.
Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will have new freezers.
The store employs 31 people, and the refurbishment will create eight additional jobs.
Aldi Store Manager Nicky Probets said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.
"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”
The store will be open from 8am until 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.