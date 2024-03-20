All Pizzetto: Popular pizza place to open third eatery in Halifax with live cooking and fire oven
A Halifax pizza business is proving so popular, it is opening its third eatery.
All Pizzetto is opening another restaurant at 2 George Street in the town centre.
The new place will be a “trattoria” – an informal, small Italian restaurant – complete with live cooking and a fire oven.
All Pizzetto first opened a pizza restaurant on Union Street which was followed by a second premises serving home-made pasta, paninis and coffee in Halifax Borough Market last year.
For more information visit https://allpizzettohalifax.co.uk/