All Pizzetto: Popular pizza place to open third eatery in Halifax with live cooking and fire oven

A Halifax pizza business is proving so popular, it is opening its third eatery.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Mar 2024, 12:44 GMT
All Pizzetto is opening another restaurant at 2 George Street in the town centre.

The new place will be a “trattoria” – an informal, small Italian restaurant – complete with live cooking and a fire oven.

All Pizzetto first opened a pizza restaurant on Union Street which was followed by a second premises serving home-made pasta, paninis and coffee in Halifax Borough Market last year.

For more information visit https://allpizzettohalifax.co.uk/

