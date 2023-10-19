Alzheimer's Research UK: Eastenders and Carry On star Barbara Windsor's husband coming to Halifax to share couple's journey living with dementia
The husband of the much-loved actress Barbara Windsor is coming to Halifax.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scott Mitchell, who was married to he popular Eastenders and Carry On actress, will visit Halifax Town Hall on Thursday, November 9.
The ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK will be recounting the couple’s journey living with dementia at the event, which is aimed at business-owners.
The audience will also be able to hear how being dementia-friendly can benefit their businesses.
The event takes place between 10am and 1pm and tickets can be booked via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-audience-with-scott-mitchell-tickets-734666295667