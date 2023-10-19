The husband of the much-loved actress Barbara Windsor is coming to Halifax.

Scott Mitchell, who was married to he popular Eastenders and Carry On actress, will visit Halifax Town Hall on Thursday, November 9.

The ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK will be recounting the couple’s journey living with dementia at the event, which is aimed at business-owners.

The audience will also be able to hear how being dementia-friendly can benefit their businesses.