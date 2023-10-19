News you can trust since 1853
Alzheimer's Research UK: Eastenders and Carry On star Barbara Windsor's husband coming to Halifax to share couple's journey living with dementia

The husband of the much-loved actress Barbara Windsor is coming to Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 18:07 BST
Scott Mitchell, who was married to he popular Eastenders and Carry On actress, will visit Halifax Town Hall on Thursday, November 9.

The ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK will be recounting the couple’s journey living with dementia at the event, which is aimed at business-owners.

The audience will also be able to hear how being dementia-friendly can benefit their businesses.

The event takes place between 10am and 1pm and tickets can be booked via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-audience-with-scott-mitchell-tickets-734666295667

