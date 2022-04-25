Amazing opportunity to join leading edge Halifax and Manchester based Cyber Securty specialists.

Looking forward to welcoming a new team member.

At Leeds Beckett University we define our purpose as making “a positive and decisive difference to people, organisations and communities, through excellent education, research and service”. One of the important roles we play is as an inclusive ‘anchor’ organisation with the diverse communities of our city regions, ensuring that everyone benefits from the work we do. Here at University Business Centre – Halifax we specialise in providing excellent and flexible facilities along with business and academic services if needed to help businesses based with us to grow.

One of our longest standing clients here at Piece Mill is Cognisys Group, who started off with us in a small office and who have grown massively. And they’re still growing! Definitely time to share more about them and to share this amazing opportunity to join their wonderful team.

Cognisys Group provides cyber security penetration testing and compliance services from its offices in Halifax and Manchester. The cyber-threat landscape evolves quickly, and Cognisys stays at the leading edge to protect organisations as a trusted partner. Cognisys’ role is to help improve the cyber security of every organisation that they touch.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the cyber security team.

The demand for applying integrated, intelligent and secure systems is growing increasingly. As part of their continued growth within the Halifax office, they are looking for an Internal Administration Support Assistant.

The ideal candidate will be a good communicator who is diligent, literate and numerate for a new entry-level position managing most aspects of business administration in the growing company.

Reporting to the Head of Internal Support, this next recruit will be responsible for liaising with clients and colleagues to support the commercial and the technical teams. Efficient skills at bookings and time management, generating invoices and ensuring their service management system is updated.

Preferably the right candidate will come with a business-related qualification but it’s of main importance to be helpful, confident, and a reliable individual who is willing to learn and to use their initiative.

With fantastic company benefits from 22 – 25 days of holiday entitlement to an additional holiday to celebrate each birthday, Cognisys Group offers the opportunity for personal and professional development for the right candidate to progress further.