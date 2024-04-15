Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anatolia, on Horton Street, has closed over the weekend.

Riza Akcadag from Shay Cafe on Hunger Hill, whose family run the restaurant, said the closure had come after issues with their landlord.

He said the business had been a huge success and did have 90 people booked in over the coming weeks.

Turkish restaurant Anatolia was on Horton Street in Halifax town centre

He added they may look at reopening the restaurant at different premises.

Anatolia opened at the start of 2023, offering a host of fresh, authentic Turkish cuisine cooked by a team of Turkish chefs.

The owners told the Courier they had carried out a thorough revamp of the inside, creating a warm, welcoming and sophisticated eatery for the town.

