Andy Serkis: Lord of the Rings and Star Wars actor pops into Halifax comic book shop

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hollywood has been spotted in Halifax, visiting one of the town’s Piece Hall shops.

Andy Serkis, who starred in the Lord of the Rings movies, popped into Pages N’ Pixels at the weekend.

He posed for a photo with the comic book shop’s owner, Ross Denby, who has shared the snap on the store’s Instagram page.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The legendary Andy Serkis paid my precious (sorry) comic book shop a visit! Thanks for coming to see us,” he posted.

Andy Serkis with Ross Denby, owner of Pages N'Pixels in The Piece Hall in HalifaxAndy Serkis with Ross Denby, owner of Pages N'Pixels in The Piece Hall in Halifax
Andy Serkis with Ross Denby, owner of Pages N'Pixels in The Piece Hall in Halifax

Andy is set to reprise his Lord of the Rings role of Gollum in the new forthcoming movie ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’, which he will also be directing.

His host of movie roles also include starring as Supreme Leader Snoke in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.

If you have a story to share or an event you’d like us to cover, email [email protected].

Related topics:HalifaxHollywoodInstagram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.