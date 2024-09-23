Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood has been spotted in Halifax, visiting one of the town’s Piece Hall shops.

Andy Serkis, who starred in the Lord of the Rings movies, popped into Pages N’ Pixels at the weekend.

He posed for a photo with the comic book shop’s owner, Ross Denby, who has shared the snap on the store’s Instagram page.

"The legendary Andy Serkis paid my precious (sorry) comic book shop a visit! Thanks for coming to see us,” he posted.

Andy Serkis with Ross Denby, owner of Pages N'Pixels in The Piece Hall in Halifax

Andy is set to reprise his Lord of the Rings role of Gollum in the new forthcoming movie ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’, which he will also be directing.

His host of movie roles also include starring as Supreme Leader Snoke in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.

