Angelcare Funeral Services marks one year anniversary serving Calderdale

In the past year, Angelcare Funeral Services has become synonymous in the local area with professionalism and empathy, offering a range of services to meet the diverse needs of the community. From arranging funeral plans to facilitating repatriations for those who have lost loved ones abroad, Angelcare has rapidly expanded their service offering due to the demand from families facing difficult circumstances.

As well as supporting families, the team at Angelcare have been providing training for other organisations in the area, such as Overgate Hospice, giving a vital insight into the process and considerations around funerals, including grief and bereavement support.

Founder Zoe Enefer expressed her pride in the company's accomplishments over the past year, stating, "We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone and to have had the opportunity to support the community during their times of need. Our mission at Angelcare is to provide compassionate and dignified care to every family we serve, and I am grateful for the trust that local people have placed in us."

Tom Enefer, Mason Woodington and Craig Greenwood of Angelcare Funeral Services

Angelcare Funeral Services is also pleased to announce the addition of Mason Woodington to its team. With extensive experience in funeral care in the area, Mason brings a wealth of knowledge and compassion to his role. He shared his excitement about joining the team, stating, "I am honoured to be a part of Angelcare Funeral Services and to continue serving the people of Calderdale during their most difficult moments. I look forward to working alongside Zoe, Tom, and the rest of the team to provide exceptional care."