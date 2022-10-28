Another chance to see the Brighouse Deal plans for future of the town - when and where you can see the proposals

Canalside Market Thornton Square plans

The group, made up of representatives from the town’s private and voluntary sector, community and residents’ organisations, are hosting an Open Evening on Thursday 17 November between 6pm and 8pm.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the projects, which have now been approved by the Board, Calderdale Council and Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, can drop in to the event at Brighouse Central Methodist Church.

It is the second chance to see the proposals after the Open Day earlier this year on Brighouse Open Market attracted hundreds of people interested in seeing the plans for the town centre.

David Whitehead

Visitors will be able to see plans for Brighouse Welcome, Canalside & Thornton Square, Retail & Leisure, Market Revitalisation and Industry 4.0 & Skills; discover what happens next and talk to those who have been scrutinising the projects throughout the Deal’s three-year development.

David Whitehead, co-chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, said: “This is an exciting moment for the future of Brighouse and we want to make sure as many people as possible know about the approved plans that make up the £19.1 million Deal.

“From a brand new market, to focusing on people rather than cars, to encouraging people to spend more and spend longer in the town centre, there will be some major changes in the years ahead and we want to share the details, discover what people think and explain what happens next.

“Please join us at the Methodist Church on Thursday 17 November between 6 and 8pm for another chance to see how we’re working together to write the next chapter in the story of our town.”

