Appleyard Lees announces largest-ever cohort of new partners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Appleyard Lees is thrilled to announce that Paul Roscoe MEng/CPA/EPA, Beverley Robinson LLB (Hons)/MCITMA, Sarah Gibbs BSc/PhD/EPA/CPA/MRSC and James Myatt PGDip/MChem/PhD/MRSC/EPA/CPA joined the partnership on 1 April 2025. This marks the largest-ever cohort to join the Appleyard Lees partnership, a testament to the growing firm and the exceptional people who drive its success.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each new partner brings a unique perspective and contribution to the partnership, and a clear vision for the impact he or she aims to make as a partner of the firm. They embody the firm’s values in each of their individual ways. Their appointments will develop and strengthen the Appleyard Lees culture.

Paul is one of a handful of UK patent attorneys who specialise in patenting cutting-edge computer technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Beverley is a trade mark and designs expert, and is leading the development of the firm’s growing, specialist designs team.

Sarah works with clients to patent chemical and biotech inventions that span technologies and industries, including in the growing area of ChemBio.

James was a drug discovery researcher for many years and now works with highly innovative companies.

For their clients, Bev, James, Paul, and Sarah are dedicated to delivering a distinctive experience built on lasting, positive interactions. As a result, they are recognised as dependable, committed, and instrumental in helping clients achieve their goals. As leaders and mentors, they inspire and support their colleagues, guiding their teams with energy, empathy, and enthusiasm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partners (L>R) Paul Roscoe, Beverley Robinson, Sarah Gibbs and James Myatt

This year’s cohort brings deep scientific and professional expertise across nearly all technical sectors and service areas within the firm. Each plays a pivotal role in driving the success of the teams that serve our most significant clients, further reinforcing our firm’s reputation for excellence.

Speaking on the promotions, Bobby Smithson, Managing Partner, commented: “I am incredibly proud of our new cohort of partners. They each embody what it means to be a partner at Appleyard Lees - an unwavering commitment to clients and colleagues and a dedication to the firm’s long held culture and values. I have no doubt they will strengthen our partnership and continue to inspire those around them.

“Their journey to partnership, with two of them joining Appleyard Lees as trainees, and two joining more recently after experience in other firms, is a testament to the career opportunities available within our firm. I am excited to see the impact they will make in the years ahead.”

About Appleyard Lees

Appleyard Lees is a leading intellectual property law firm with approximately eighty patent and trade mark attorneys, specialist solicitors and litigators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who we are and what we do – but also, how we do it – makes us distinctive.

We help our clients protect and monetise their intellectual property, and manage post-grant challenges, should they arise.

We offer broad sector and industry knowledge, plus the ability to adapt our services to specific client requirements, in an agile way.

With offices in UK innovation hotspots, we are positioned to give clients expert strategic IP advice in the UK and worldwide.