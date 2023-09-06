Are Wilko shops shutting: Halifax and Brighouse Wilko stores' future unknown as closing dates and redundancies announced for dozens of other shops
But what will happen to Halifax’s and Brighouse’s stores is not yet known.
Closing dates for 52 stores have been announced today (Wednesday) including the ones in Dewsbury and Huddersfield, which will shut on Thursday, September 14.
Those 52 store closures will mean the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.
As reported by the Courier, administration sale signs have gone up at Halifax’s Wilko on Southgate in the town centre and many shelves are empty.
But as they are not included on today’s 52-store list and B and M has not revealed which stores it has bought, it is not yet known when the Halifax or Brighouse stores might shut or what will happen to them.
B&M has bought 51 Wilko shops but PwC, who have been appointed the administrators for Wilko, says it has become clear that “some stores do not form any ongoing interest in the wilko store portfolio”.
That is why it has announced the closure of the 52 stores today and redundancies of 1,016 staff based at those sites.
Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary, in addition to the already announced redundancies at the support centre and distribution centres.
"We know this has been a deeply unsettling time for everyone concerned and would like to express our gratitude to all Wilko team members for the dedication and support they have continued to give the business in the most trying of circumstances.”