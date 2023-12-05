Artemis Sowerby Bridge: Plush Calderdale riverside bar which served 'Coco Pops cocktails' shuts six months after opening
A swanky riverside bar in Sowerby Bridge has shut six months after it opened.
Artemis, at the canal basin off Wharf Street, started welcoming people in May, offering a range of tapas dishes and burgers as well as quirky cocktails including ‘Cocopops Mocha Ya Ya’ and the ‘Tangfastic Tropical Margarita’.
But the bar is understood to have shut in October.
There is a notice of forfeiture from the bar building’s landlord – The Canal and River Trust - in the window, dated October 30.
The notice says the landlord has secured the building and the lease that was in place has been forfeited.