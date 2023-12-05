A swanky riverside bar in Sowerby Bridge has shut six months after it opened.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Artemis, at the canal basin off Wharf Street, started welcoming people in May, offering a range of tapas dishes and burgers as well as quirky cocktails including ‘Cocopops Mocha Ya Ya’ and the ‘Tangfastic Tropical Margarita’.

But the bar is understood to have shut in October.

There is a notice of forfeiture from the bar building’s landlord – The Canal and River Trust - in the window, dated October 30.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...