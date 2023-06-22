Ask The Question CIC has been awarded £500 of vital funding, which will go towards maintaining and keeping open a safe space in their Hebden Bridge office, providing heating, internet connection and refreshments.

Ask The Question CIC provides one-to-one tuition and mentorship to children and teenagers in Calderdale who have experienced adverse childhood experiences, in particular those who have suffered as a result of abuse, neglect and trauma.

The grant was awarded through a “Magic Little Grant” scheme, through the partnership between Localgiving and Postcode Neighbourhood Trust.

Localgiving is the UK’s leading membership and support network for local charities and community groups, and The Postcode Neighbourhood Trust is a grant-giving charity, funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The funding boost will enable children from adverse backgrounds to access a safe educational area for young people whose mental well-being has been affected as a result of abuse, neglect or trauma. This funding will keep our space open by providing heating, internet connection and refreshments.

Jo Austin, founder of Ask The Question CIC, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the players of the People’s Postcode Lottery; without their support, these grants would not be possible.

