Aspiring entrepreneurs invited to tell their stories at business workshop

Unity Enterprise (UE) will host the second in a series of business workshops next Tuesday (21 January) designed to boost entrepreneurial skills in its 25th anniversary year.

Taking place from 10am-12pm at Leeds Media Centre in Chapeltown, renowned public speaking professional Pol Donald Nkana Nkana will lead a masterclass entitled ‘Storytelling for Business: What is Your Story?’ with participants learning how to harness storytelling to create narratives that connect with business audiences.

He will arrive fresh from his appearance at the same venue earlier this month when fronting a workshop titled ‘A Cup of Confidence’ which sought to unlock the public speaking potential of a packed room of attendees – fuelled by Coffenah coffee, which will be formally launched on to the market in the coming weeks.

Founded in 2000, UE is the not-for-profit subsidiary of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise which manages over 1,386 affordable properties for tenants in Leeds and Kirklees.

Pol Donald Nkana Nkana addressing his ‘A Cup of Confidence’ workshop at Leeds Media Centre

Adrian Green, UE Manager, said: “Pol demonstrated his expertise as an outstanding public speaker to an audience of aspiring entrepreneurs with his ‘A Cup Full of Confidence’ workshop.

“‘Storytelling for Business: What is Your Story?’ will be equally compelling and places are rapidly filling up.

“The two workshops have kicked off our 25th anniversary year in the perfect way, with many more exciting events to be announced.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “Pol’s back story is particularly interesting, and it was a pleasure to hear him share this at the first workshop and use the lessons he has learnt to demonstrate the power of effective public speaking.

“We are looking forward to the second event where attendees will be invited to share their own business experiences.

“Unity is hosting these gatherings, both to support new entrepreneurs and help people in hard-to-reach communities to gain new skills and establish their own business.”

Further information about ‘Storytelling for Business: What is Your Story?’ is available from Richard Aitoro on Tel: 07383 83939393 or email: [email protected]

The workshop is free to attend but, with numbers limited, those wishing to come along are requested to secure their places on Eventbrite.