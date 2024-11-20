Avocet takes flight as acquirer hails 'major growth step'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Avocet Dye and Chemical has been sold to John Hogg Technical Solutions in a deal the acquirer described as “a major step” in its growth strategy.

Established in 1982 and based in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, Avocet is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of dyes, flame retardants and textile auxiliaries and has built a strong global reputation.

Andrew Dodd, KBS Corporate Director, advised upon a transaction which has resulted in the combined strengths of Avocet and John Hogg creating new opportunities for growth and innovation, benefiting customers and stakeholders alike.

With Avocet bringing a strong focus on sustainability, high-performance products and world-class customer service, the two companies in conjunction will ensure a smooth transition whilst expanding John Hogg’s portfolio and expanding its market reach within the speciality dye and chemical business segment.

Manchester-based John Hogg can now offer a more comprehensive range of colour solutions across various industries, including the renowned CETAFLAM brand.

“We are thrilled to welcome Avocet into the John Hogg family,” said Philip Double, CEO of John Hogg Technical Solutions.

“This acquisition aligns with our commitment to growth and investment in both our product range and our market reach.

“Avocet’s innovative products and fantastic team will complement our existing capabilities and help drive our speciality dyes and chemicals business unit forwards to a brighter future.”

KBS Corporate’s Andrew Dodd was delighted to bring the transaction to a successful conclusion, commenting: “I’m certain exciting times are ahead for both John Hogg and Avocet and I wish both companies all the very best.”