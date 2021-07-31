Award win for Brighouse direct mail firm

Director Richard Standing and Buddy Co.

The Yorkshire Prestige Awards have been created to recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the last 12 months. The judging panel looks at service excellence, quality of service, innovative practices and other elements within each business to decide on a winner.

Over the last 18 months, Flow Solutions have seen significant growth in demand for their direct mail and linked services following their merger with Mr Flyer in March 2020.

Managing Director, Richard Standing, commented: “After such a challenging year for everyone, this is such a great team achievement for everyone involved at Flow Solutions.”

The judges commented: "We were impressed with Flow Solutions’ personal touch, consistency of reviews, and community feel. It's extra special to know the hard work and positivity is paying off, and we hope this achievement brings more success in 2021."