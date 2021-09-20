Award win for fuel poverty project managed by Calderdale company

Pictured left to right: Duncan McCombie YES Energy Solutions CEO, Carly Walker North Yorkshire CC, Jade Haigh YES Energy Solutions, Joy Swithenbank Hambleton DC, Richard Moule All Seasons Interiors, Serena Williams Ryedale DC, Alex Krzesinski YES Energy Solutions, Lynn Williams Scarborough BC

Greetland based firm YES Energy Solutions project managed the central heating scheme that installed over 100 systems for householders in fuel poverty for free.

Since launch in 2019, the scheme received over £700,000 of funding through various schemes to install A-rated central heating and gas connections when required.

The project also installed cavity wall and loft insulation to further benefit the residents by lowering their fuel bills by as much as possible and reducing carbon emissions.

Peter Benson, a 64-year-old Hambleton resident in the scheme said: “I was so happy when I found out it was fully funded because I’d never had central heating in my life, I was made up.”

The scheme was recognised for saving £1.6 million on the lifetime fuel bills of the residents taking part and overcoming multiple challenges posed by the pandemic.

North Yorkshire County Council elected the Halifax energy efficiency company to manage the project on behalf of a consortium of councils which included Hambleton, Ryedale and Scarborough.

YES Energy Solutions worked with West Yorkshire Gas Solutions who have been the primary installers on the scheme, utilising local talent to deliver the project to award winning standards.

CEO of YES Energy Solutions, Duncan McCombie said: “This award is testament to the hard work of our staff over the last few years, particularly during the challenging time of the pandemic.

“It’s great that we are able to partner with local companies in Halifax to benefit the region as a whole and the individual residents who required help to improve their heating systems to escape fuel poverty.”

In Yorkshire 12.4% of all households are classified as fuel poor, higher than the national average, with this project aiming to reduce this number and ease poverty throughout the region.