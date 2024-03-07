Award winning brewery

Darkland Indie Brew Co Micro Brewery Halifax scoops prestigious beer award at Bradford Beer Festival
By Joe BlencoweContributor
Published 7th Mar 2024, 11:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Darkland Indie Brew Co an Independent Micro Brewery based in Boothtown Halifax has won a prestigious beer award at the recent renowned CAMRA Bradford Beer Festival.

A dedicated small team of passionate beer lovers are very pleased their hard work has been recognised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Predominately brewing a variety of specialist cask ales from Pales, IPA's, Stout's, Porter's, Blonde's to their now Award Winning WILDFIRE Bitter.

Most Popular
Award Winning Wildfire BitterAward Winning Wildfire Bitter
Award Winning Wildfire Bitter

Working through the pandemic and coming out the other side the brewery has built up a reputation for quality ales.

Supplying both local and national independent pubs and bars the brewery is going from strength to strength.

The brewery has a tap room which opens the last Saturday in the Month throughout the Summer from May onwards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Brewery also hold a number of live events including Queerfest in association with Halifax Pride (Sat 15th June), a Beer Festival and Lizardfest.

Follow us on Facebook or contact the brewery for further information on our beers and events.