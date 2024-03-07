Award winning brewery
Darkland Indie Brew Co an Independent Micro Brewery based in Boothtown Halifax has won a prestigious beer award at the recent renowned CAMRA Bradford Beer Festival.
A dedicated small team of passionate beer lovers are very pleased their hard work has been recognised.
Predominately brewing a variety of specialist cask ales from Pales, IPA's, Stout's, Porter's, Blonde's to their now Award Winning WILDFIRE Bitter.
Working through the pandemic and coming out the other side the brewery has built up a reputation for quality ales.
Supplying both local and national independent pubs and bars the brewery is going from strength to strength.
The brewery has a tap room which opens the last Saturday in the Month throughout the Summer from May onwards.
The Brewery also hold a number of live events including Queerfest in association with Halifax Pride (Sat 15th June), a Beer Festival and Lizardfest.
Follow us on Facebook or contact the brewery for further information on our beers and events.