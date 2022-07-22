Award-winning Brighouse-based Faith PR scales up with a string of new appointments

With over 18 years’ PR, marketing communications and events experience, Nicola Dempster rejoins Faith as senior PR account manager, after a gap of six years, working in the education sector.

Nicola was a BBC radio journalist before moving into PR. She worked in London agencies for several years, across consumer and B2B clients, including household brands such as Argos, BT, and The Financial Times.

At Faith, Nicola will be working on several of the agency’s ever-growing portfolio of clients, including BioScapes, AgriSound, Huddersfield Unlimited, My Management Accountant and the Strategic

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhianne Lee, Nicola Dempster, Georgina Spence, and Bethany Monks.

Mailing Partnership, as well as inputting more broadly into planning and strategy.

Rhianne Lee, joins as junior social media executive. Currently undertaking an apprenticeship in digital marketing with Kirklees College, Rhianne was previously a media marketing assistant. After opening a small online business in early 2021, she developed a passion for social media and marketing.

A recent fashion brand marketing graduate, Georgina Spence decided to dive into a career in the PR industry and is already making a splash at Faith as a pr account executive. Having an eye for creativity and a love of keeping up with the latest trends, Georgina became interested in PR and social media in her university modules.

With a background working in customer service and hospitality, Georgina has developed great communication skills, which she hopes to put to great use within her role at Faith. She is also developing the wider marketing skills she learnt at university, bringing them to life within the world of PR and social media.

Joining as office administrator, in a maternity cover role, is Bethany Monks. Bethany jumped straight into the world of work after leaving school and thrived in an office environment. Continuing to study while she worked, successfully taking courses in digital marketing and business administration, she has 9 years’ experience across a variety of roles, including in sales, customer service, administration, marketing, finance, and HR and service management.

In her role at Faith, Bethany supports the account teams on social media activity for clients and keeps the office systems and processes functioning at optimum strength.

The raft of new staff appointments is yet another significant step forward for the agency, following its recent move to into larger premises at Vulcan House, an historic Victorian building in the heart of Brighouse, which is also home to BrigHub, the town’s first co-working space.Managing director of Faith, Stefanie Hopkins, said: “Our latest new starters have come on board at a really exciting time for the agency. Their skills set is a perfect match for us now and most importantly for the strategic direction the business is moving in.