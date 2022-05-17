Award winning Calderdale fish and chip shop crowned winners of BBC television show.

The show is hosted by DJ Sara Cox and comedian Darren Harriot and Hirds Family Fisheries were the only fish and chips shop in Yorkshire to appear, as they battled it out against shops from across the UK to be crowned the best.

Ultimately, Hirds Family Fisheries were crowned winners of the show, alongside joint winners Simpsons fish and chip shop from Cheltenham.

Hirds Family Fisheries is a family – run business, operated by Adam Hird, his wife Alison, daughter Amber and son Aiden.

Andy and Amber Hird

Adam worked in hospitality for many years, before the family opened their own fish & chip shop just over ten years ago in Siddal.

Adam and Amber devised an innovative menu for the show, cooking up dishes such as ‘chef’s classic posh fish butty’ (haddock goujons in parsley and lemon batter), fishcake with Grimsby smoked haddock and chorizo (in panko breadcrumbs with homemade pesto mayonnaise), ‘dirty’ chips (with chorizo, pepperoni, mature cheddar, parsley and peri mayonnaise) and halloumi fries (made with local smoked Yorkshire Dama cheese, in panko breadcrumbs with harissa mayonnaise).

Vegetarians and vegans were in for a treat, with a vegan dish of homemade pie with shortcrust pastry, filled with chestnut mushrooms, potatoes and fresh rosemary and served with vegan gravy and chips.

Adam Hird said: "It was a huge honour for us to represent our industry on a television show and to be the only fish and chip shop in Yorkshire selected to take part.

"We put so much thought into our menus and we are constantly coming up with new dishes – for example we put our own twist on traditional classics such as pies. We also love using local

Yorkshire produce.

"Being on the show was an unforgettable experience, we filmed in Manchester for 13 hours on one of the hottest days of the year last summer.

"I was delighted to have my daughter Amber by my side competing on the show, she is an instrumental part of our family business and she delivers a youthful perspective and energy.

"We are so thrilled to be awarded joint winners of the show.”

Amber Hird added: "This was the opportunity of a lifetime and we are so proud to have taken part. We were so delighted to be awarded joint winners of the show, it is truly great to gain that sort of recognition.”

Britain’s Top Takeaways sees five takeaways pitted against each other on every episode, their food is then delivered to local households, who ultimately decide on the winning takeaway

food amongst the competitors.