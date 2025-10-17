Award-winning Calderdale wedding venue told 'no outdoor music'

An award-winning Calderdale wedding venue’s bid for permission to be able to play live and recorded music outdoors has been rejected by licensing councillors.

Adam Walton had applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to vary the licence for The Venue at Bowers Mill in Barkisland.

The Venue won the Best Wedding Venue accolade in the UK at 2023’s Wedding Industry Awards.

He sought an addition to the licence which would allow live and recorded music to be played outdoors between 9am and 8pm Mondays to Thursdays and on Sundays and from 9am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

This would mainly be background music outside for ceremonies and some acoustic music, he told councillors in a supporting letter read out at the hearing.

But after hearing from objectors to the proposal and considering all representations, Calderdale Council’s licensing sub-committee refused the application.

Their reasons included their belief it would increase the risk of public nuisance - particularly noise, would increase impact on nearby residents and other businesses housed in the complex, and increase concerns about keeping children safe from harm including from moving vehicles at the mill.

They said there were “no conditions that would be appropriate to mitigate public nuisance”.

Mr Walton said The Venue employed more than 50 people, guests had attended events there from all over the world and the business helped the community economically and socially.

In terms of concerns about noise, the aim was background music for ceremonies and some acoustic music.

It was envisaged this would mainly be in the summer months, likely around 10 times a year at most, and they would be prepared to compromise on the times, he wrote.

“We are proud of our role in a Calderdale community, not only as a local employer and supporter of local businesses, but also as a place where people mark their most important milestone in their lives,” he said.

But the application was opposed by the council’s environmental health officers worried about potential public nuisance issues, and there were 19 objections from members of the public and businesses.

Four objectors speaking at the hearing voiced many of the concerns responses expressed.

Peter Dixon said noise including from music and people cheering and clapping along were already issues from inside the building and the requested changes for music outside the building would worsen the situation.

Parking was an issue and if the venue was aiming to increase its attractiveness as a daytime venue, this would worsen, he submitted.

Claire Teal said The Venue brought residents problems already through noise and issues would increase if the licensing changes were allowed, also encouraging more people to congregate outside, raising noise and safety concerns.

Nick Hall, of one of the other businesses based at the mill, said the application raised serious concerns about public safety with more people outside at a busy complex where lorries, forklift trucks, and staff vehicles and couriers entering and leaving the site, were all in operation.

Jonathan Cocking of JCA – based at the mill and which has clients internationally – said music from the site made working, including phone conversations, very difficult for staff.

“We have meetings with clients over the world and often we are disturbed during these meetings,” he said.

The decision can be appealed within 21 days.