Circuit was established by two Halifax brothers in June 2007, when they identified a developing niche in the market for professional, accredited electrical testing services.

The brothers quickly recognised that cutting edge technology provided the company with a route for controlled growth, driving the advanced levels of customer service which have in turn led to customer retention and recommendations for new business.

For the last 13 years Circuit has been run by husband and wife team Vicky and Brian Nolan and their operations director Amanda Matthews.

Photo: Circuit Electrical Testing Ltd

Circuit invests continuously in ‘cloud-based’ technologies, utilising emerging systems and digital techniques to speed up data collection and verification. As a result, the company is increasingly recognised as one of the leading organisations in its field – a reputation that has been enhanced with marketing innovations such as ‘Mr Circuit’, who not only appears as a virtual superhero the company’s website, giving advice and recommendations, but also exists in reality and boosts the company’s attendance at exhibitions.

Circuit have worked across the UK on many key clients including Universities, Councils, facility management companies and police forces. They have also picked up multiple awards during their time in business including Best B to B Business, Best SME, Supply Chain Champion and more.

Sales and Marketing Director Vicky Nolan said “We are over the moon to have made it 16 years and still be thriving, especially in the current climate. We are excited to see what the future holds and will continue to work hard and provide the absolute best service that we can.”