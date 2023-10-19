A Halifax based food company has won two more awards and is now in print as one of the best 101 hot sauces in the world.

Yoyo Laos Sauce was founded in 2020 and has won several industry awards since then, and the latest came last month at the UK Chilli Awards, winning the Chef’s Choice Award for their original Ginger Chilli Sauce and coming in second place in the super-hot category for their Luang Prabang special hot sauce.

The business is also featured in a new book, The Fire Eater’s Guide, which features sauces from over 50 countries that the authors, Dean Honer and Neil Ridley, consider to be cream of the crop when it comes to condiments that add both heat and flavour.

Founder Hatsadee Rhodes, known as Yoyo, is also interviewed as part of the book, imparting her knowledge on what makes an award-winning sauce and sharing advice for others interested in producing their own fiery concoction.

Founder Hatsadee Rhodes, also known as Yoyo

Yoyo said: “I’m so excited to be featured in this book, it was a lovely surprise to hear I’d been selected.

"It’s only four years since we started on Todmorden Market and now we are in a book of the best hot sauces in the world, it’s really amazing.”