Award-winning musician and producer joins Halifax's Piece Hall team

A musician and producer who has worked with a host of stars will be the next chairman of The Piece Hall Trust.

Orphy Robinson is a multi-award-winning musician, composer, and producer who has worked with Mica Paris, Gregory Porter and Nigel

Kennedy and has a background in events and large-scale education projects.

He currently chairs the prestigious Ivor Novello Awards Committee and has represented the UK as a trustee of the 28-nation European

Roger Marsh and Orphy Robinson

Composer and Songwriters Alliance.

He has also been involved with the National Jazz Archives, the UK Jazz Promotion Network, the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, and Black Lives in Music, and last year was appointed a governor of the Royal Society of Musicians.

He takes over from outgoing Piece Hall chairman Roger Marsh.

“It is an immense honour to be appointed chair of The Piece Hall Trust, a responsibility I accept with enthusiasm, humility, and a

strong sense of purpose,” said Mr Robinson.

“Our new board will embrace fresh perspectives and innovative initiatives that resonate with today’s audiences.

"Together, we will enhance accessibility, expand our reach, and ensure this venue continues to be a beacon of artistic expression and cultural exchange.

“Looking ahead, the world is ever evolving so we too must adapt to meet the needs of the communities we serve.

"The Piece Hall is a symbol of creativity, collaboration, inspiration and hope for the local communities of Halifax, and it is our responsibility to ensure and enhance its continued success for generations to come.”

Roger Marsh has been chairman of The Piece Hall Trust since the building reopened after an extensive transformation in 2017.

He said: “It has been an enormous honour and privilege to chair a board of such passion and skill and I thank every single trustee who has given their support, commitment and expertise over the years as together we reimagined this historic building and transformed heritage into currency.”

“We’re so very lucky to have this unique asset of such global importance right on our doorstep and I’m incredibly proud to have played a role in making sure it continues to bring joy and peace for generations to come."