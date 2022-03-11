Babajaks Express launches a second Halifax location due to high demand
Babajaks Express had its grand opening in the Halifax Borough Market.
In a true Texas-style celebration, the Babajaks Cowboys patrolled the streets of Halifax whilst live music was performed by local singer Shannon CJ Bone.
Babajaks Express will be serving up its unique Texas-style BBQ, deli and coffee.
Babajaks opened its first location in Halifax back in 2019 with the aim of bringing authentic Texas BBQ to the town.
Serving customers from Dean Clough, the unique offering paid off and has seen the restaurant stay open on occasion until they sold out of meat.
On the opening day Babajaks owner, Dwayne Jones said,: “It’s been an incredible day and we’re grateful for such a big turnout. We especially thank the Mayor and Mayoress for making our day even more special.”