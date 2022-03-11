Babajaks Express launches a second Halifax location due to high demand

In attendance was the Mayor and Mayoress who cut the ribbon to commemorate the occasion.

In a true Texas-style celebration, the Babajaks Cowboys patrolled the streets of Halifax whilst live music was performed by local singer Shannon CJ Bone.

Babajaks Express will be serving up its unique Texas-style BBQ, deli and coffee.

Babajaks Express had its grand opening in the Halifax Borough Market.

Babajaks opened its first location in Halifax back in 2019 with the aim of bringing authentic Texas BBQ to the town.

Serving customers from Dean Clough, the unique offering paid off and has seen the restaurant stay open on occasion until they sold out of meat.