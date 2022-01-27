Babajaks opens second outlet in Halifax town centre

A Texas-style barbecue restaurant in Halifax has opened a second outlet due to popular demand.

By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:46 pm
From left: head chef Rowan Boon, owner Dwayne Jones, and sales manager Carl Robinson.

Babajaks opened their first outlet in Dean Clough in 2019 and have now opened a second premises at Halifax Borough Market - Babajaks Express - which will serve Texas-style barbecue food, deli and coffee.

Babajaks owner, Dwayne Jones, said: “The response to Babajaks has been truly awesome.

“We are so proud to be growing in such a tough environment.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Where other restaurants are experiencing challenges, we are expanding.

“We truly thank our customers for their support since day one.”

Halifax