Babajaks opens second outlet in Halifax town centre
A Texas-style barbecue restaurant in Halifax has opened a second outlet due to popular demand.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:46 pm
Babajaks opened their first outlet in Dean Clough in 2019 and have now opened a second premises at Halifax Borough Market - Babajaks Express - which will serve Texas-style barbecue food, deli and coffee.
Babajaks owner, Dwayne Jones, said: “The response to Babajaks has been truly awesome.
“We are so proud to be growing in such a tough environment.
“Where other restaurants are experiencing challenges, we are expanding.
“We truly thank our customers for their support since day one.”