Babajaks opens second outlet in Halifax town centre

From left: head chef Rowan Boon, owner Dwayne Jones, and sales manager Carl Robinson.

Babajaks opened their first outlet in Dean Clough in 2019 and have now opened a second premises at Halifax Borough Market - Babajaks Express - which will serve Texas-style barbecue food, deli and coffee.

Babajaks owner, Dwayne Jones, said: “The response to Babajaks has been truly awesome.

“We are so proud to be growing in such a tough environment.

“Where other restaurants are experiencing challenges, we are expanding.