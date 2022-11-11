News you can trust since 1853
Babies and toddlers: This new small business is opening in Halifax town centre

A new venture is coming to Halifax town centre.

By Sarah Fitton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Express Yourself Play Studio is opening on Union Street, offering a “multi-sensory” space for under-fives.

Run by a qualified primary school teacher with 10 years of teaching experience and a degree in music, it will offer classes and open studio session for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers.

To find out more, search for Express Yourself Play Studio on social media.

The new business is on Union Street in Halifax town centre

Also soon to open in Halifax town centre is a new bar from Vocation Brewery on Alexandra Street.

