Babies and toddlers: This new small business is opening in Halifax town centre
A new venture is coming to Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Express Yourself Play Studio is opening on Union Street, offering a “multi-sensory” space for under-fives.
Run by a qualified primary school teacher with 10 years of teaching experience and a degree in music, it will offer classes and open studio session for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers.
To find out more, search for Express Yourself Play Studio on social media.
