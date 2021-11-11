Babyballet sets off on new adventure with their first magical book

babyballet Book being read by little dancer

The interactive story book features the much-loved babyballet mascots going on their very own adventure through the rainforest.

The story book takes your little star on that very same journey, meeting animals along the way and giving the reader the chance to dance with Twinkle and Teddy at home to three well-loved babyballet songs!

With beautiful illustrations to accompany, the story has been written by schoolteacher, Sue Parsons, who ensured the educational value of the experience is as great as the entertainment. Sue said, “It's so exciting to be releasing this book! What a wonderful opportunity for babyballet's dancers to further explore the babyballet world and its characters using both educational and creative stimuli.

“Babyballet stars will love joining Twinkle, Teddy and their friends, Flutterstar the Fairy, Chuck the Cowboy, Grandad Jack and Kitty the Car on their adventures at the Castle in the Sky and beyond!”

Through exploring the rainforest, the educational elements of the story give children fun facts and the chance to download and complete their own animal activity sheets.

And with three scannable QR codes in the book, readers are given the chance to ‘tune into’ the interactive elements of the story, so they can sing and dance along with Twinkle and Teddy at home.

This book release is an important step in the evolution of Babyballet, as the children’s dance school encourages more children around the world to dance and express their creativity.

Claire O’Connor, the founder of Babyballet, said: “This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for babyballet. By releasing this book, more children around the world will have the opportunity of being introduced to our characters and enjoy the benefits of our fun-loving active brand.

"And with the story taking place in an exciting setting, children can learn about new places and animals while having lots of fun! We can't wait to see our magical world of babyballet come to life in this book and to see how it will inspire and educate existing and new babyballet stars around the globe!"

Twinkle and Teddy in the Rainforest launched exclusively in the UK with Babyballet Huddersfield Central and Brighouse taking part in the debut celebrations of the book launch during Children’s Book Week.