Signs publicising a new banking hub in Elland can be put up, now planners have given the go-ahead.

The town was one of several including Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden to suffer an economic blow when all banks which had premises in the town closed their branches.

But the planning of a banking hub in the town by Cash Access UK Limited could herald a way of bringing some services back.

The banking hub site - formerly The Heist restaurant, on the corner of Southgate and Coronation Street, Elland. Picture: Google

The not-for-profit company has been set up by a number of UK banks and building societies to enable consumers and small businesses to access cash, deposit and basic banking services where they are needed.

The company will provide a range of services including shared banking spaces on local high streets, it says, which in Elland means using space on Southgate – the town’s main thoroughfare.

Planners have now given permission for banking hub signage and branding to be placed on the building which will house the services – the former The Heist restaurant on the corner of Southgate and Coronation Street in the heart of Elland.

The signage will include two external illuminated brand signs and a projecting sign, plus a directory of services sign, three illuminated marketing posters and an ownership messaging vinyl.

And an A4 opening hours sign, an A5 assistance sign and an A5 CCTV sign will be positioned on the entrance door, the council now having granted the relevant advertising consent.

The building is opposite The Wellington pub, which is a Grade II listed building.

Illuminated and projecting signs are in the same places as the previous bar signage and additions are in keeping with the character of the area and the historical character of the building with very little impact on surrounding properties, said the papers.

Planners agreed there were no issues concerning them.

Although not a material planning consideration, when advertised one letter of support commented on the hub.