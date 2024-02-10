Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barclays has written to customers to let them know its branch on Commercial Street is shutting on Friday, August 16.

The decision means the nearest branches for Calderdale customers will soon be in Huddersfield or Bradford.

The letter says: “Many of our customers are choosing to bank differently these days, which means there are fewer customers visiting our branches and because of this, we’re going to be changing the way we support our customers in your area.

"The decision to close a branch is never easy and we appreciate this might not be welcome news but we’ll make sure you and your local community continue to have access to our banking services when you need them – it’ll just be in a different way.”

Barclays says it will be speaking with customers, Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch, councillors, charities, community groups and businesses over the coming weeks and asking for their thoughts.

It is also inviting people to visit the Halifax branch while it is still open to share their feedback on the decision with staff there.

"We’ll still be part of your community in Halifax – we’re just finalising the details of when and where we’ll be based to support you with your banking, but in the meantime we’re keen to hear what you think,” says the letter.