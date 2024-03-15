Bargain Heaven: New discount shop opens in Halifax town centre with 'unbeatable prices'
A new discount shop has opened in Halifax town centre.
Bargain Heaven is on King Edward Street where Fultons Foods used to be.
It says it is offering toiletries, food, drinks, toys, bedding, DIY, stationary, party foods, kitchen and household wares at “unbeatable prices”.
Also opening in Halifax town centre soon is Coffee King.
The new coffee shop will open at 1 Old Market – a building which has previously been Ivanhoe’s fish and chip shop and M3’s Kitchen – on Thursday, March 28.