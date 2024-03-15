Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bargain Heaven is on King Edward Street where Fultons Foods used to be.

It says it is offering toiletries, food, drinks, toys, bedding, DIY, stationary, party foods, kitchen and household wares at “unbeatable prices”.

Also opening in Halifax town centre soon is Coffee King.

