A new planning application to convert an Elland pub and brewery into six homes, with a ground floor wine bar has been submitted to a council.

Plans to convert the Barge and Barrel on Park Road, including two homes and four flats, were submitted last year but this is a new application.

Mark Spencer wants to make the changes at the property, including offices below the wine bar.

The pub dates to the late 19th century, with a building on the site since the mid 1800s.

The Barge and Barrel at Elland.

Between 1880 and 1975 it was the Station Hotel, more recently enjoying popularity as pub and brewery the Barge and Barrel – but times have changed and pub use is no longer viable, argues the applicant.

Supporting statements include a viability report from property consultants Everard Cole which says the trading space was never reduced from when it was also operating as a brewery, using a long side wing.

Low barrelage and turnover, and high levels of competition with alternatives close by have had an impact, producing a combination of high running costs and lack of footfall, says the report.

Since the company marketed the pub, inviting offers in the region of £325,000, from July 2022, the property has failed to attract a buyer for the existing use or a variety of alternates, says Everard Cole.

They say: “We do not believe the property has a viable future as a public house in its current form and by reducing the trading area will reduce overheads and day to day running costs especially with staff and would be a very sensible option to take.”

Architects Bench Mark Designs, which has prepared a heritage statement, says the building will provide a “major uplift” for the building and surrounding area and would mark a moderate heritage gain.

The building, which is next to the Calder and Hebble Navigation, is part of Elland Conservation Area and it is close to the Wharf House and Wharf Office on Elland Wharf, and near to Elland Bridge – all Grade II listed.