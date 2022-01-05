BBC antiques show films episodes at Halifax auction house
A Halifax business will be featuring on the BBC this week and next week in the new series of Antiques Road Trip.
Halifax Mill Auctioneers, who are based on Arches Street, had the Antiques Road Trip team and their experts in to film back in mid-October of last year.
The first episode aired on Wednesday, January 5 and the second will be aired on Tuesday, January 11, both at 4.30pm, with each episode also available via the BBC’s iPlayer service next week too.
James Watson, Halifax Mill’s lead auctioneer, said: “The experience was great and to be honest we were really lucky to have the TV guys in with us at such an early stage in the business’ journey. My only concern though, having not seen any of the footage yet, is whether or not we’ll come across well on the small-screen.
“Here’s hoping for at least a chuckle or two and no embarrassing moments!”