BBC antiques show films episodes at Halifax auction house

James Watson during filming for the show

Halifax Mill Auctioneers, who are based on Arches Street, had the Antiques Road Trip team and their experts in to film back in mid-October of last year.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first episode aired on Wednesday, January 5 and the second will be aired on Tuesday, January 11, both at 4.30pm, with each episode also available via the BBC’s iPlayer service next week too.

James Watson, Halifax Mill’s lead auctioneer, said: “The experience was great and to be honest we were really lucky to have the TV guys in with us at such an early stage in the business’ journey. My only concern though, having not seen any of the footage yet, is whether or not we’ll come across well on the small-screen.