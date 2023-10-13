Best of business across the borough recognised at Business for Calderdale Awards
The Venue in Barkisland hosted the event on Wednesday, which brought together nearly 300 guests to recognise the outstanding achievements of businesses in the area over the past year.
The event, supported by the headline sponsor BCA Leisure, was a resounding success, showcasing the thriving business community in Calderdale.
Attendees were treated to an evening of peer recognition and celebration, as well as an opportunity to network and create new connections.
The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the respected winners, each of whom exemplified excellence in their respective categories.
The winners were:
- New Business of the Year (Sponsored by Calderdale Council): Sustainable Rope Ltd ™
- SME of the Year (Sponsored by PiB): John Fredericks Plastics Ltd
- Manufacturer of the Year (Sponsored by PPS): Quickslide
- Employer of the Year (Sponsored by BK Plus): Craggs Energy
- Entrepreneur of the Year (Sponsored by Snowflake Media): Mike Brennan from CP Media
- Excellence in Customer Service (Sponsored by Discover Halifax): Pride & Provenance
- International Business of the Year (Sponsored by Rosehill Polymers): Redtronic Ltd
- Lifetime Achievement Award (Sponsored by DD Porter): The Pearson Family from Holdsworth House
- Business of the Year (Sponsored by Lloyds): Craggs Energy
Nick Worsnop, chair of the Business for Calderdale committee, said: “The judges all found it no easy task to choose the winners from the hundreds of nominations.
"The drive, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering effort are commendable, and it is important that we come together and celebrate this excellence in our business community.”