Bid goes in for new alcohol and music licence at Halifax town centre address
Calderdale Council has received a licence application for ‘The Easy Eight’ at 28 Union Street.
The application has been made by Daniel McManus and is to be permitted to supply alcohol from 11am until midnight, Monday to Wednesday; from 11am until 1am, Thursday to Saturday; and from 11am until 10pm on Sundays.
If approved, the licence would also allow recorded music to be played during those same hours.
Comments about the application can be made to Calderdale Council until June 4.
To make a representation, you can email the licensing department at [email protected] or write to Licensing Unit, Town Hall, Crossley Street, Halifax HX1 1UJ.