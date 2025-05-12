Bid goes in for new alcohol and music licence at Halifax town centre address

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th May 2025, 14:00 BST
A new business is hoping to open in Halifax town centre.

Calderdale Council has received a licence application for ‘The Easy Eight’ at 28 Union Street.

Most Popular

The application has been made by Daniel McManus and is to be permitted to supply alcohol from 11am until midnight, Monday to Wednesday; from 11am until 1am, Thursday to Saturday; and from 11am until 10pm on Sundays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If approved, the licence would also allow recorded music to be played during those same hours.

The application has been made to Calderdale Councilplaceholder image
The application has been made to Calderdale Council

Comments about the application can be made to Calderdale Council until June 4.

To make a representation, you can email the licensing department at [email protected] or write to Licensing Unit, Town Hall, Crossley Street, Halifax HX1 1UJ.

Related topics:BIDHalifaxCalderdale CouncilTown Hall
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice