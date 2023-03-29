Bid made to buy Wetherspoons pub The Percy Shaw in Halifax's Broad Street Plaza

The Percy Shaw, at Broad Street Plaza, has been on the market since September 2022.

According to property website RightMove, the pub is now “under offer”.

The Courier revealed last year that the popular pub was among 32 across the country being put up for sale by Wetherspoons.

The Percy Shaw in Halifax

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said at the time: "On occasion Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale.

“This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it.”

The pub is currently still open and operating as a Wetherspoons.

According to the brochure, The Percy Shaw – named after the famous Halifax inventor – has a terrace at the front for around 20 people which offers “panoramic’ views of Halifax.