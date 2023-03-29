News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67
12 minutes ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
1 hour ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies: ‘Sublime natural talent’ - Piers Morgan

Bid made to buy Wetherspoons pub The Percy Shaw in Halifax's Broad Street Plaza

An offer has been made to buy a Wetherspoons pub in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read

The Percy Shaw, at Broad Street Plaza, has been on the market since September 2022.

According to property website RightMove, the pub is now “under offer”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Courier revealed last year that the popular pub was among 32 across the country being put up for sale by Wetherspoons.

The Percy Shaw in Halifax
The Percy Shaw in Halifax
The Percy Shaw in Halifax
Most Popular

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said at the time: "On occasion Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale.

“This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pub is currently still open and operating as a Wetherspoons.

According to the brochure, The Percy Shaw – named after the famous Halifax inventor – has a terrace at the front for around 20 people which offers “panoramic’ views of Halifax.

It is being marketed by Savills of Manchester who can be contacted on 0161 5242858.

Read More
DIOS Pizzeria: See inside new pizza place and cocktail bar run by Italian chef t...
HalifaxBIDWetherspoonsRightmoveSavills