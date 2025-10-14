Bid to turn gift shop into deli to 'contribute to the vitality' of Halifax town centre
A planning application has been submitted to Calderdale Council to convert what was a gift shop at 4 Market Street into the new venture.
According to the bid, the move would create one full-time and two part-time jobs.
A design and access statement submitted with the application says the ground floor layout would be reconfigured to accommodate food preparation and serving areas, and there would be new signage installed utilising the existing fascia.
There would also be minor internal alterations to create suitable food storage and preparation areas.
"The conversion to a take-away deli represents an appropriate reuse of this town centre property that will contribute to the vitality of Market Street,” says the statement.
"The scheme has been carefully designed to respect the building's character while meeting operational requirements.”
People have until October 31 to comment on the application.