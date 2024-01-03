Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The German-themed bar and party venue on Fountain Street in the town centre has announced it will be closed throughout January for a refurbishment.

It will reopen next month.

Bierkeller, which also has bars in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Nottingham, opened its Halifax venue in 2022.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bierkeller Halifax is shutting during January

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Halifax bar is spread across three floors and includes a roof-top 'Biergarten' with a fully retractable roof.

The team there have posted on Facebook: “Sorry, we are closed throughout January due to refurbishment.