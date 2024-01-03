Bierkeller opening times: This is why popular Halifax bar will be shut all through January
The German-themed bar and party venue on Fountain Street in the town centre has announced it will be closed throughout January for a refurbishment.
It will reopen next month.
Bierkeller, which also has bars in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Nottingham, opened its Halifax venue in 2022.
The Halifax bar is spread across three floors and includes a roof-top 'Biergarten' with a fully retractable roof.
The team there have posted on Facebook: “Sorry, we are closed throughout January due to refurbishment.
"We look forward to welcoming you in February.”