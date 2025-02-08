Overgate Hospice will be rebuilt by the same family firm which built its current site.

Elland-based Marshall Construction has been chosen to construct the hospice’s new £12.75million unit, with works due to commence next month.

The family firm built the original hospice in 1993 when it was led by Chris Marshall – the late father of current managing director Simon.

The hospice launched the public phase of its Big Build appeal in April last year, which sought to raise £12.75million to create a new in-patient unit featuring individual bedrooms with en suite facilities, more spacious rooms, and rooms with internet connection and smart televisions.

Chris Marshall (right) and Philip Taylor, then treasurer of the Calderdale Society for Continuing Care, watch the society's secretary, Stephanie Rorke, sign the original contract in 1992. Chris' son, Simon, will head the construction of the new in-patient unit, commencing in March 2025.

Simon said: “We are absolutely honoured to be partnering with Overgate Hospice once again on such a monumental project.

“For us, this is more than just a building project – it’s a deeply personal one.

“My father, Chris Marshall, was proud to be part of the team that built the current Inpatient Unit back in 1993, and I know he would be incredibly proud to see us involved in helping to create this new, state-of-the-art facility.

Overgate Hospice's new in-patient unit will be constructed by Elland-based Marshall Construction.

“This project is so much more than bricks and mortar; it’s about creating a lasting legacy for the hospice, for the community, and for the families that will benefit from the care it provides.

“We can’t wait to get started and are looking forward to bringing this vision to life together with the Overgate team.”

Tracey Wilcocks, Chief Executive of Overgate Hospice, said: “Appointing a main contractor is a huge milestone in our Big Build journey, and we are absolutely delighted to be working with Marshall Construction.

“Their long-standing connection to Overgate, having built our current Inpatient Unit in 1993, makes this partnership particularly special.

“After a rigorous selection process, it was clear that Marshall Construction not only has the expertise and commitment to deliver our vision but also shares our deep-rooted passion for ensuring the very best hospice care for our community.

“With work set to begin in March, this marks the next exciting step towards creating a hospice that is fit for the future.”