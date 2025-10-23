Big changes and exciting times ahead for Althams Travel
During her 38 years with Althams Travel, Johanna has been a familiar and friendly face to travellers across the community, her warmth, dedication, and passion for creating memorable experiences have made Althams Travel a trusted name in the area.
While stepping back from her managerial duties, Johanna will still be working in the branch 4 days a week and will remain involved in the branch in a senior supportive role, offering guidance and sharing her experience with new manager Ryan McCourt, who has been promoted from Althams Travel, Accrington.
“It’s been an incredible journey,” Johanna shared. “Now it’s time to hand the reins to Ryan who shares our love of travel and commitment to our clients. I’m confident he will continue to make Althams Travel shine.”
Ryan brings more than 10 years of experience in the travel industry, with a passion for tailor-made adventures and exceptional customer service. His fresh ideas and dynamic approach promise to carry Althams Travels legacy forward while exploring exciting new opportunities.
Managing Director, Sandra McAllister, expressed her gratitude to Johanna for her 38 years of dedication and commitment to Althams Travel saying that she was "delighted that Johanna was not leaving the Althams family but staying on to pass on her wealth of knowledge and experience to Ryan as he steps into his new role".
She continued: "Ryan is a young, enthusiastic and experienced travel expert and alongside Johanna will continue to offer the outstanding service that Johanna has instilled in her team. I am very excited about the future for Todmorden!"